Last night, at 23:27 hours (UTC), Yoann Richomme has passed the last of the three great capes of the non-stop solo round the world trip, the infamous Cape Hornat the head of the tenth edition of the Vendée Globe. The 41-year-old Frenchman, skipper of the IMOCA Paprec Arkéa, has set a new reference time between Les Sables d’Olonne and Cape Horn: 43 days, 11 hours, 25 minutes and 20 secondsthus destroying the previous record of Armel Le Cleac’h, set in the 2016 Vendée Globe in 47 days, 0 hours, 34 minutes and 46 seconds. That is, he has reduced it by 3 days, 13 hours, 9 minutes and 26 seconds. At the same time, it has established a new record for the Cape Leeuwin – Cape Horn sector, with 13 days, 9 hours, 13 minutes and 43 seconds.

Charlie Dalin It has passed in second place through the southern tip of South America, at 23:36 hours (UTC), just 9 minutes and 30 seconds behind the leader. This makes it the closest pace by the leaders in the history of the Vendée Globe (one hour and 20 minutes separated François Gabart from Armel Le Cleac’h in 2012). The time elapsed to Cape Horn for the MACIF skipper Santé Prévoyance is 43 days, 11 hours, 34 minutes and 50 seconds.