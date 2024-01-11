This Thursday the UANL Tigers conclude their preseason activity in the United States, in the last week the feline team was in the Texas Valley doing a double daily session and they have a heavy workload coming up in the next month from the start Of action.
Between January 17 and February 17 they will play nine matches, which represents strong activity since on average they will play every 3.5 days, there will be seven Clausura 2024 duels and two more from the first phase of the Champions Cup 2024 against the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer.
This Thursday, January 11, in the evening, the feline team will return to San Nicolás de los Garza and on Friday they will train at their facilities to prepare for the matchday 1 match against Club León.
The pupils of Robert Dante Siboldi They will debut in Clausura 2024 on Wednesday, January 17, visiting the Nou Camp; On date 2 they will host Guadalajara at the Volcano on Sunday the 21st; Then there will be two days in a row as visitors, on January 24 in San Luis, matchday 4, and on date 3 they will play later on January 28, visiting Querétaro in La Corregidora.
Later they will host Pumas UNAM on matchday 5 on Saturday, February 3 at the Universitario; and then travel to Canada to face the first leg of the first phase of the Champions Cup, where on February 7 they will face the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Then they return to Mexico to face Santos Laguna at the Volcano on February 10 on date 6. On the 14th they will host Vancouver in the second leg and will define whether or not they advance to the next round of 16 phase.
And to close the first intense stage of the semester they will visit Cruz Azul on Saturday, February 17 at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
