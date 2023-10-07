

Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Farhad Majidi, the technical director of the Kalba Ittihad team, succeeded in reaching an “ideal combination” that has offensive power, as evidenced by the fact that the “Tigers” scored 12 goals during 3 matches, starting with the 5-0 match against Khor Fakkan, in the second leg of the first round of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, Ajman 5-3, in the fourth round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, Hatta 2-1, in the fifth round.

Ittihad Kalba won the bet of its foreign players, as the Italian Daniel Bessa is the team’s top scorer in the three matches, with 4 goals, the Brazilian Leandro Spadiso has 3 goals, the Iranian Mehdi Qaidi has two goals, and the Slovenian Andres Wurmberg has two goals.

#Tigers #wins #foreigners #bet