Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

The attention of Ittihad Kalba fans is turning to the young striker Ahmed Amer, who ignited the sports scene as top scorer for the “Tigers” last season with a distinguished score of 8 goals, hoping to regain his position in the team in the coming period, as with the beginning of the current season Amer faces a new challenge that lies in his presence. On the bench under the guidance of Iranian coach Farhad Majidi, where he participated as a substitute in only 3 matches out of a total of 12 until the current hiatus.

Fans are wondering about the reasons for the decline in their striker’s position in the starting lineup, and is it related to the new coach’s tactics or other technical issues?

The presence of Ahmed Amer on the bench this season raises questions about the coach’s ability to benefit from the capabilities of this striker, who fulfilled the fans’ wishes last season. The fans are anticipating Amer’s greater participation during the league’s resumption period, carrying in their minds his previous brilliance and the distinguished contributions he made. For his team.