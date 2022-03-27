The felines are in second place in the general table, so it makes sense that they are in the final phase looking for the first trophy under the era of Louse.

Regardless of what happens, there are some elements of La U de Nuevo León that this year will end their contract and it remains to be seen whether their ties will be extended or not.

Now with blacksmith in command, the American youth squad has received several opportunities to be a starter, however, he has had his mistakes and for this reason he has sometimes been sent to the bench.

His contract ends in June, but most likely due to casualties in the central office after the departure of Carlos Salcedo and the little faith that is being had in the historical Hugo Ayalamaybe lengthen your bond.

The reason is simple, since in several media it is mentioned that the defender spends more time at the party than in football, a reason why he was separated when he was still tuka.

In December his contract ends, but knowing all this, it seems that he will have to go looking for a new horizon.

Even when he is 32 years old, Count He is the heart of the midfield, apart from that he also showed the good work he can do by being qualified as a central defender, due to indications from blacksmith.

It could be that before the end of the semester, both parties start talking about the future of the South American.

Not here landed in the north in 2015 from the Villarreal and after the way he expressed himself about the club that saw him born, it will be difficult for him to return and it could be another one that ends his career in La U.

Despite being one of the oldest with 32, he is still thrown from the start to play as a winger or full back.

It is mentioned that the ex of Veracruz Red Sharks he prefers the nightlife and that he is even tempting some of his colleagues, even though a while ago he was a constant relief.

With these antecedents, it seems unlikely that he will remain at the club any longer, after the end of his contract in June.