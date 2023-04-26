Faisal Al-Naqbi (Kalba)

Ittihad Kalba jumped the “point 30” barrier in the “ADNOC Professional League” for the second time, and the achievement is important, because it reflects the hard work of the club’s management, and the team’s efforts to achieve success.

In the 2020-2021 season, the “Tigers” collected 39 points, which is a new number for the team in the league, which made the fans expect positive results also in the current season. Indeed, Ittihad Kalba reached 32 points, two rounds before the conclusion, led by coach Farhad Majidi.

The “Tigers” have a distinguished team that combines experience and youth, which helps it achieve victories and positive results, and relies on a strong and offensive strategy, which resulted in outstanding performance during the season.