Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

A 2-2 draw imposed itself on the match between Kalba and Al Ain Union, at Kalba Stadium, at the conclusion of the “tenth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

With this “the fourth tie” between the two teams in the “professional era,” and the first for “the Violets” in the tournament during the current season, each of them is satisfied with a “point,” bringing the “Tigers” to “point 12,” while “Al-Zaeem” reached “point 19.” ».

Kaku opened the scoring for Al Ain in the 20th minute, which was a reflection of the visitors’ control of the match, and it was the player’s second goal in the competition.

The first half witnessed the expulsion of Al Ain player Jonatas, after the referee returned to the “video technology”, so the team completed the match with ten players, and the “expulsion” tipped the scales in favor of the landowner, who equalized through Slovenian Formberg in the 30th minute, adding his fourth goal in the league, followed by Daniel. Bessa scored the second goal for the “Tigers” in the 38th minute, and the end of the half witnessed the expulsion of Ittihad Kalba striker Mahdi Qaidi.

In the second half, Moroccan Sofiane Rahimi scored a global goal with a “rocket” from a free kick that went past goalkeeper Issa Al-Houti, giving Al-Ain a tie in the 71st minute.