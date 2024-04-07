Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ittihad Kalba ended the knot of not winning that haunted it over the course of 8 rounds, by defeating Hatta 3-1, within the “18th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which is the first with the Iraqi Ghazi Al-Shammari in the tournament, and it comes as an extension of what the coach presented, after he led… The team defeated Al Ain in the quarter-finals of the cup, and advanced to the “senior four.”

The match witnessed the return of a number of players to brilliance, especially Andres Fomberger, who scored the first goal, raising his tally to 5 goals, and defender Michal Drevc, who scored his first goal with the team this season, and Philipp Kiss, who scored his third goal. The “Tigers’ goals” came from crosses. Then he headed home, in addition to Fomberger's goal, which was not counted, and the penalty kick came from a cross inside the area.

The Tigers’ gains did not stop at the “absent victory”, which came after 5 losses and 3 draws, which is their longest winless streak since the 2018-2019 season, but rather extended to obtaining the “17th point”, and moving away from twelfth place, which is the closest ranking. For the bottom team, it is away from Baniyas by two points.

At a time when Hatta continued his failure to win the second victory this season with the third coach who took over, as he continued to lose points, and his players were unable to move in the standings, with the 14th loss, as he only tasted the taste of victory once, and tied twice, and despite the fact that the team He has 9 matches ahead of him, including the “postponed” match, meaning “27 points”, but the reality confirms that the “Hurricane” is unable to continue, and there are 12 points separating him from the twelfth place team, and coach Nenad Vanek confirmed that he has no choice but to continue. Work despite successive losses.

