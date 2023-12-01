

Ras Al Khaimah (Al Etihad)

Ittihad Kalba defeated the Emirates 4-2, in the “ninth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, bringing the “Tigers” to “11 points”, and the “Falcons” score stopped at “5 points”.

Ittihad Kalba took the lead in the 6th minute, with a goal from Mehdi Qaidi, and the same player added the second goal in the 18th minute, and Fahd Badr reduced the difference when he scored a goal for the Falcons in the 38th minute, and Daniel Bessa responded with the third goal in the 55th minute from a penalty kick, and the minute witnessed 73 The fourth goal for Ittihad Kalba was scored by Andres Fomberger from a penalty kick, in the 73rd minute, and Alcacer scored the second goal for the Emirates in the 76th minute. Mehdi Qaidi deserves to be the star of the match, as he scored two goals and caused two penalty kicks.

