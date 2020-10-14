Neither injuries nor age … Nothing kills El Tigre’s hunting instinct Radamel Falcao García Zárate. The Galatasaray forward started this season at a great scoring level in Turkey and tonight was key for the Colombian team to get a point in Santiago de Chile against La Roja. After missing a goal against Venezuela and in the last two games with the Turkish team (he did not score in the derby against Fenerbahce or against Kasimpasa), Radamel Falcao returned to find the path of the goal against Chile.

The game had a difficult pace to hold in the first half. Round trips, chances … and goals. So much so that, at rest, Vidal, from a penalty, and Alexis, taking advantage of a misunderstanding of the entire Colombian defense, had Chile up on the scoreboard (2-1). Colombia’s goal came from Jefferson Lerma, who put a precise cross from Medina from the right wing into the net with an accurate header to open the scoring, although La Roja finished ahead by correctly punishing Colombian defensive errors.

With 2-1 on the scoreboard and with twenty minutes to go, Carlos Queiroz exhausted his changes. Alzate had already left in the first half, Morelos to give energy in the 51st for Muriel and only Radamel Falcao was missing, who filled the gap of Wilmar Barrios.

In the last moment of the discount, the one from Santa Marta was the most ready to take advantage of the commotion. A shot from Lerma caused chaos in the Chilean defense thanks to a successful rebound that fell at Morelos’ feet. The one from Rangers was covered by the defense and left the ball free to Cuadrador. The Juventino hit and El Tigre managed to put the tip of the boot to change the trajectory and leave Brayan Cortes without reaction time, who just watched it pass.

Falcao celebrated the goal with enthusiasm for the minute of the match and also for ending a drought with Colombia that had lasted since June 2019, when he scored a goal in 3-0 against Panama. “Never go away, Falca!”, Wrote his great friend James on social networks. And is that if the 10 finds him, surely the roar of El Tigre continues to resound.