Tiger Man, the manga wrestling hero becomes a film at the cinema

Generations of children in Italy have grown up in the myth of Naoto Datealias The Tiger Man: the hero manga and one cartoon TV series broadcast in our country since the 1980s (with numerous reruns over time) which has become legendary. Who doesn’t remember the theme song? “Lonely in the night he goes if you meet him very scary his face has a tiger mask, Tiger Man tiger, Tiger Man tiger, Tiger Man… (…)”



And today, the wrestling champion who fought inside and outside the ring the dangerous organization called ‘Tigers’ Den‘ comes to life in a film.

The Tiger Man manga hero of wrestling and cinema: Tiger Mask becomes a film

Fabula Pictures srl, Kodansha Ltd. and Brandon Box srl announce that they have signed a partnership agreement for the development and production of a live-action feature film based on the story of “Tiger Mask”, known in Italy as “The Tiger Man”.

“Tiger Mask is a much loved character both in Japan and in Italy thanks to his qualities as a strong, charming and timeless hero since his first publication in 1969″, says Yohei Takami, head of Rights/Media Business at Kodansha.

“We are thrilled to be able to introduce a new Tiger Mask to global audiencescollaborating with respected Italian filmmakers who share our love and passion for Tiger Mask, such as Fabula Pictures and Brandon Box”. Written by Ikki Kajiwara and illustrated by Naoki Tsuji, the original Tiger Mask manga was published in Japan from 1968 to 1971 by the Kodansha publishing house in Bokura Magazine (1968 – 1969) and in Weekly Shonen Magazine (1970 – 1971). Kajiwara (1936 – 1987) was one of the great masters of Japanese manga and, in addition to Tiger Maskcreated cult series such as Tommy the Star Of The Giantsdedicated to baseball, and the dramatic masterpiece Rocky Joe (Jo Yabuki) which tells the story of a young boxer who dreams of social redemption by becoming world champion (he will die in the ring, but only after having remained standing until the last ring against the unbeatable José Mendoza). The manga by Tiger Mask is published in Italy by Panini Comics and inspired a very popular anime series that first aired in Italy in 1984.

The Tiger Man the story of the wrestling hero

Set in the late 1960s, the Tiger Mask manga tells the story of a ruthless professional wrestler who arrives in Japan after having trod the American rings. The scary tiger mask actually hides Naoto Datea young man with a heart of gold who donates the proceeds of his meetings to the orphanage where he grew up as a child. But Tana delle Tigri, the ferocious organization that trained him and made him Tiger Mask, he doesn’t tolerate one of his fighters rebelling and decides to eliminate him. With the courage that has always distinguished him, Naoto decides not to give in to blackmail and faces one after another the terrible adversaries tasked with killing him. Until he beats them all: in the last episode – after his mask is removed – he will defeat the leader of Tana delle Tigri (White Tiger), killing him in the ring after a bloody match. At that point, having accomplished his mission, Noato Date will still leave Japan to start a new life. In the Tiger Man cartoon, very famous wrestlers all over the world in the 70s also appeared: Antonio Inoki and Giant Baba (Giant Baba) who in those years had a level of popularity comparable to that of Hulk Hogan in the United States.

See also Broken relationship? The current situation of 'Cata' Domínguez and the fans NICOLA AND MARCO DE ANGELIS



“We are proud to announce this ambitious project”, comment Marco and Nicola De AngelisCEOs of Fabula Pictures, “which confirms our passion for the search for universal stories, capable of exciting and involving both national and international audiences. This partnership with Brandon Box and Kodansha represents an important step in the strategic positioning of our company in the scenario of audiovisual productions”.

Andrea Sgaravatti, CEO of Brandon Box, adds: “The passion for manga and anime that has always distinguished Brandon Box has very deep roots. He was born in the stories that marked our childhood, like that of Tiger Mask. A profound story, which captivated us as children and helped us grow and struggle during adolescence. We are convinced that the adaptation we are developing with two extraordinary partners like Fabula Pictures and Kodasha will take us on an extraordinary journey.”

The film, with a strong international flavor, will be set between Italy and Japan and, following the tradition of the property, will see a new protagonist wearing the tiger mask.

Subscribe to the newsletter

