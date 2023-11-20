The Tiger Man he will have his live action adaptation, to the delight of historical fans. Not only that, Italian fans will be particularly proud of this version: the production of the series, in fact, will be followed as well as by the Japanese one Kodanshacome on too Italian teams Of Fabula Pictures And Brandon Box.

Fabula Pictures is a young Roman film and television production company. The name might sound familiar to you, given that the company of the creative duo Nicola and Marco De Angelis has been producing in recent years Baby, The Divine Pigtail (Biopic on the Italian footballer Roberto Baggio) – both distributed by Netflix – And We Are LegendFor RAI and Amazon.

Another Italian company that will produce the series is the Milanese Brandon Box, specialized in content related to the world of comicsof which we remember the adaptation of Dampyr of 2022. CEO Andrea Sgaravatti anticipated that the series will deal with: «an extraordinary journey set between Italy and Japan which will see a new protagonist wear the tiger mask».

The character of the Tiger Man has been the protagonist sincemanga of the same name Of Ikki Kajiwara And Naoki Tsujipublished in Japan between 1968 and 1971 and in Italy by Panini Comics. The anime, which has had particular success in our country, dates back to the 1980s and was produced by the famous Toei Animation.