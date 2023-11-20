Italian production houses Fabula Pictures And Brandon Box I’m working on a new live action adaptation for The Tiger Man. The work will be co-produced by no less than Kodansha, publisher of the original manga. The Japanese portal revealed it Comic Nataliewho anticipated that this new adaptation will have within it some international elements combined with the original story of the manga.

Tiger Maskor The Tiger Man for us Italians, it is a work of Ikki Kajiwara And Naoki Tsuji which was serialized on Weekly Shonen Magazine from 1968 to 1971. The manga follows the events of Naoto Datewho will decide to wear the mask of Tiger Mask and become a pro-wrestler to defeat an evil organization and protect the children of an orphanage.

We just have to wait for further information on this new all-Italian live action.

