Chris Downing, a modder who is also a youtuber incidentally, recently showed the world his latest work: the Tiger Boy Advance, which we can define as a Game Boy Advance tucked inside a Tiger Electronics Handheld System.

“A Tiger that doesn’t suck“commented the modder, who then technically explained his work: basically he placed a Game Boy Advance inside a Tiger unit, modifying the hardware a bit to fit it. In theory it should have been a very simple, but it turned out to be more complicated than expected, especially in the 3D printing part.

Above you will find the video of the Tiger Boy Advance explained by Downing himself, below an image of the same:

The Tiger Boy Advance in all its glory

The final version is slightly larger than the one in the photo and is fully functional. It can be recharged via a USB-C connection and offers an IPS screen.

Also, just like the Game Boy Advance it can run all the games of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. Not bad, especially for fans of the old portable console and the Tigers.