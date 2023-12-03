Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/12/2023 – 9:23

Lula’s trip to Berlin not only marks another stage in the resumption of Brazil-Germany relations, but also a meeting between figures from two social-democratic parties that treat each other as “sister parties”. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives in Berlin this Sunday (03/12) in the first official trip of a Brazilian head of state to Germany since 2012. In addition to marking a new stage in the resumption of relations between the two countries, the trip will bring together figures from two parties that have maintained relations for decades narrow: Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD, in its German acronym) of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Both center-left parties and closely linked to trade union movements throughout their trajectories, the PT and SPD maintain ties of political cooperation that date back to the 1980s.

Beginnings: trade unionism and Lula’s meeting with Chancellor Helmut Schmidt

The first ties between PT and SPD members occurred even before the Brazilian party was founded. In 1979, during the period in which he led strikes at ABC, Lula received several expressions of solidarity from the influential German metallurgical union IG Metall, whose leaders are traditionally linked to the SPD.

In the first volume of the biography Lula (Cia. das Letras), journalist Fernando Morais points out that in the 1970s, banker Herbert Levy, then owner of the newspaper Gazeta Mercantil, believed that Lula was an “agent of German trade unionism”. Lula’s relations with IG Metall were even addressed in a report by Cenimar, a repressive body linked to the Brazilian Navy, which highlighted donations from the German union to an ABC strike fund.

In the same year, the social democrat Helmut Schmidt, who was federal chancellor of Germany between 1974 and 1982, met with Lula in Brazil in April, during the military dictatorship, when the Brazilian had been removed from the São Bernardo do Metalworkers Union. Campo and Diadema after the regime intervened in the organization. During his trip, Schmidt also stated that German companies operating in Latin America would have to recognize unions as part of a democratic society.

Thirty years later, as president, during a state trip to Germany, Lula returned the visit to Schmidt, then almost 91 years old. “I am very proud to see a trade unionist as president of Brazil,” said Schmidt at the time.

In November 2015, when Schmidt died at age 96, Lula once again mentioned the 1979 meeting in a note of condolence. “He insisted on having a meeting with me in 1979, at a time when I was being framed by the national security law of the military dictatorship. I will be forever grateful for this great gesture. The world needs more leaders like Helmut”, wrote Lula.

Regular exchange

In 1985, the Friedrich-Ebert Foundation (FES), an entity associated with the SPD, began operating in Brazil, starting to cultivate close ties with the PT and later with the Perseu Abramo Foundation, linked to the Brazilian party.

Since then, FES started to organize events in both Brazil and Germany that brought together PT members and German Social Democrats.

Some of these meetings in Germany took place at times when PT figures were in decline, between 2017 and 2020, in the post-impeachment of Dilma Rousefff and in the period in which Lula was still trying to recover his political rights, providing a showcase in Europe for the two former presidents criticized the political and judicial situation in Brazil. On those occasions, Lula and Dilma met with several SPD figures. In 2020, on his second international trip after leaving prison, Lula went to Berlin and met with the then co-leader of the SPD, Norbert Walter-Borjans.

In 2005, during the 80th anniversary of the foundation, Lula wrote that the history of the PT and the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT) was closely linked to the role of the FES in Brazil and highlighted that the organization has always been alongside the PT “in bad times” demonstrating “international solidarity”.

Schröder era: in tune with international themes

In 2003, after Lula took office, Germany was the destination of the new president’s first official visit outside Latin America. At the time, he was received by Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and President Johannes Rau, both members of the SPD.

Rau, like Schmidt, also knew Lula from his union days.

During the era in which they were in power in parallel (2003-2005), Schröder and Lula remained in tune on several international issues, some of them still pending decades later, such as the reform of international organizations and the negotiations of the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union.

The two leaders were especially engaged in a mutual demand for a reform of the United Nations Security Council, to include their respective countries in the body. Lula and Schröder also publicly opposed the United States’ plans to invade Iraq at the time.

Solidarity during the Lava Jato period

During the period in which Lula and the PT were targets of the Lava Jato operation, SPD politicians repeatedly expressed solidarity with the then former president and the party. Months before Lula’s arrest, in January 2018, SPD politician and former Minister of Justice in the Schröder government, Herta Däubler-Gmelin, published a text criticizing the conduct of then judge Sergio Moro and the case against Lula, a year and a half before the Vaza Jato revelations.

“During Lula’s trial, Brazil’s judiciary repeatedly ignored fundamental principles such as judicial impartiality and the right to a fair trial. Hearings often quickly reveal serious procedural violations in investigations and trials, raising suspicions that judicial procedures are being abused for political purposes. His reasons are clear: Moro needs to cover up the blatant lack of evidence against Lula,” wrote Däubler-Gmelin.

Even during the collapse of the Dilma Rousseff government, in 2016, some SPD deputies criticized the impeachment process against the then president. “Despite intense investigations, however, there is no reliable evidence that Dilma Rousseff or her predecessor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, were involved in the Petrobras scandal”, pointed out at the time a note released by party deputies, including they Niels Annen, who today holds the post of parliamentary state secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development under the Scholz government.

After Lula’s arrest in April 2018, members of the SPD also returned to show solidarity. Social Democratic deputy Yasmin Fahimi even organized a campaign in Germany between 2018 and 2019 to press for the PT member’s release.

The most notable gesture of solidarity involved a visit by former SPD leader and former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz to Lula in 2018, when the PT member was serving a sentence at the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba. At the time, Schulz held the position of president of FES in Germany.

In Curitiba, Schulz said at the time that his intention was to convey the solidarity of European social democrats and that he had made “the trip at the request of Andrea Nahles”, at the time leader of the SPD. He also stated that he had discussed the visit with the then German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, another member of the SPD.

Enthusiasm for Lula’s return

After Lula regained his political rights in 2021, members of the SPD did not hide their sympathies with the PT’s new candidacy for President. At the time, the SPD was part of a government coalition with Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, and relations between Germany and Brazil were shaken by Jair Bolsonaro’s isolationism and dismantling of environmental policies.

In 2021, on a new visit to Berlin, Lula met with several SPD figures, including Olaf Scholz, who a few weeks before had won the German election and was still working on forming a new government to succeed Merkel. The gesture, added to visits that Lula made to France and Spain, was seen as a political triumph for Lula and marked a contrast with the international isolation of Bolsonaro, who never made an official visit to Germany.

“I am very pleased with our good discussions and look forward to continuing our dialogue!”, wrote Scholz after the meeting. Lula and the PT had also publicly congratulated the SPD on its victory in the elections.

On the same trip, Lula met again with Martin Schulz and referred to the social democrat as “a companion in the most difficult times”.

“Lula is Brazil’s hope for an end to Jair Bolsonaro’s policy of division and provocation. wrote Schulz on Twitter about the meeting. “Good luck in the coming months!”

In August 2022, weeks before the presidential election in Brazil, the co-leader of the SPD, Lars Klingbeil, was in Brazil and explained his party’s preference for a Lula victory. “We all in Germany have great hope that the next president will be Lula again,” Klingbeil told DW Brasil on the eve of a meeting with the candidate in São Paulo.

After Lula’s victory in the second round, Scholz and the president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, – another member of the SPD – quickly congratulated the PT member.

Steinmeier, in turn, participated in Lula’s inauguration in January. “It’s good to know that Brazil is back,” said the German president at the time. Steinmeier and Lula had already held several meetings in the past, including when both did not hold government positions, such as in a 2012 debate in Berlin organized by FES.

In the same month of January, Scholz made a state visit to Brasília, the first by a German chancellor in more than seven years. Lula’s visit to Berlin in December will mark the fourth meeting between the two leaders in 2023. They also met on the sidelines of the G7 summit and the United Nations General Assembly.

“Sister parties”

In June 2023, both the PT and the SPD recalled their old ties by signing a political cooperation agreement. Signed by the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, and the co-president of the SPD, Lars Klingbeil, the document refers to the two parties as “sister parties” and mentions the history of solidarity and joint action that dates back to the 1980s.

The new protocol provides for annual high-level meetings between party leaders to discuss cooperation on topics such as “fight against the extreme right”, “climate protection”, defense of multilateralism and reform of international organizations.