We are beginning to enter the definition stage of the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and at the end of Date 2 only France, Brazil (the two great candidates for the title) and Portugal have secured a place in the round of 16. This shows the parity that exists in the World Cup so far and that anyone can beat anyone. This equality of conditions is being transferred to the table of positions of the groups since almost all of them will be defined in the last day.
Obviously, those who will advance to the round will be the first two in each group in terms of points, but in the event of a tie, there are a series of statistics and details to take into account when deciding who will win the qualifying position.
These are the statistics to take into account in case of a tie:
The best and highest goal difference, among the tied teams, will advance to the next round.
If the goal difference is the same, the team with the most goals scored in the matches played will be the one that ends up advancing.
In the event that points 1 and 2 do not make a difference, this will be the criterion that will define everything.
The decision will be based on which team has the highest goal difference in the matches played against each other.
This is based on which team has the fewest offenses in their matches. Each team loses one point for each yellow card, three points for an indirect red card (second yellow card), four points for a direct red card, and five points for a direct yellow and red card.
In the event that the tie continues until this instance, it will be FIFA through a draw that determines who will go to the next round of the World Cup.
Facing the close of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar, it is always good to have the rules to determine the tiebreakers in case the opportunity presents itself.
