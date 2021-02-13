Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al-Hamriya and Al-Bataih’s summit were settled in a 2-2 draw, this evening «Saturday», in the “Derby of the Basma Emirate”, in the First Division Football League. And 87, Al-Bataeh equalized with the Brazilian Wenderson goal in the 94th minute, to raise his score to “20 point” in third place, while Hamriya reached “17 points.”

Dibba Al-Hosn succeeded in defeating Masfout with a goal scored by Marcos Souza in the 88th minute, to raise Al-Hosn to “the 18th point”, approaching the lead square, and Masfout stuck at 9 points.