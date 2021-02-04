Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

On the first day of the 15th round of the Arab Gulf League, on the first day of the 15th round of the Arab Gulf League, the tie was imposed with a goal for the same goal on the summit of Al-Wahda and Sharjah at the Al Nahyan Stadium, and the tie held number 17 in the history of the two teams’ confrontations, which amounted to 67 matches in the competition.

Luan Pereira advanced to “the king” in the 30th minute, scoring his first goal this season, while Omar Khribin equalized for “Annabi” in the 48th minute, scoring his third goal in the two matches he fought in the Al-Annabi shirt and his sixth against Sharjah in particular, where he had previously visited his own goal. 5 times in the Al Dhafra shirt, and as a result, Al Wehdah raised its score to 23 points, to advance to sixth place temporarily, while Sharjah reached the 36 point at the top of the standings.

In the same round, Baniyas defeated Fujairah with two goals to one, Fujairah advanced in the match, with the goal of newcomer Coutinho in the 13th minute with a missile shot, while Al-Samawi scored the defender Hassan Al-Mahrami in the 48th minute and the striker Pedro in the 78th minute.

Al-Nassr regained the memory of victory absent in the past three rounds, by beating Khorfakkan 2-1, and Touzi opened the scoring for victory in the 72nd minute. “Al-Nsour” scored a draw through Brazilian Dudu in the 86th minute. Algerian newcomer Mehdi Obeid, who had recently joined Al-Nasr, decided the match by scoring a goal. Winning in minute 3 + 90.