Oh dear ! Emmanuel Macron’s great project would therefore be undermined, this famous “at the same time” taken up as the word of a new gospel by those who wanted to see in it, finally, the announcement of a new era that would erase right and left to see only the common good. Let’s embrace ourselves, billionaires, first in line and the unemployed who only have to cross the street to buy a suit… But there you are, says us Le Figaro, than “The macronists are caught up by the right-left divide”, what the world confirms, because “The controversies around Islamo-leftism and meatless menus have rekindled differences that Emmanuel Macron intended to overcome”. Yep, so that’s it. For the rest, reforms of the Labor Code, pensions, unemployment insurance, abolition of the ISF, refusal of RSA for young people, we pass, it’s no problem. With such “controversies” within Macronie, the menu will not be meat or fish, but Macron and Le Pen.