The clash between José Aja and Andrey Estupiñan.
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
The clash between José Aja and Andrey Estupiñán.
Match, Saturday at 4 pm in El Campín.
Santa Fe and Millionaires They will play the needy classic this Saturday at 4 in the afternoon at the stadium The Campin of Bogotá.
Both teams are fighting for a place among the top eight in the tournament, although the blues are fifth with 25 points, they need the victory to be closer to the end of the year party.
Difficult
Those led by Alberto Gamero They come from obtaining the victory, 1-0, over Junio, and this Wednesday they face the Magdalena Union in a postponed match.
Santa Fe, for its part, has no margin for error, especially when in the last match it lost, 1-0, with the Tolima.
The cardinal team is tenth in the standings with 23 units and has the obligation to obtain the three points in the classic.
Santa Fe and Millonarios are played to continue in search of classification and tickets for the game can now be purchased at points of sale and in Tu Boleta.
Keep in mind that there are age restrictions to go to the stadium:
South Side and North Side Grandstand: Over 14 Years Old
Eastern and Western Tribune: Over 5 Years Old
Visitor Tribune:
Eastern Preferential North – Visitor
Eastern General North – Away
North Side – Away
Western General North – Away
