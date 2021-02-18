The Selection has in its hand today to seal the pass to the next European Championship in England. A victory against Azerbaijan would place it once again among the great powers of the Old Continent. Now yes, Spain can achieve the pending account of 2020. It could not close it before due to several games postponed due to COVID. Now he wants to leave behind a difficult year in that sense and look higher.

The Euro is vital for this team, after years participating in the great continental and world tournaments. Vilda arrives in Azerbaijani lands with her usual large block of players, although with a setback. Neither Irene Paredes, undisputed holder and great head of the defense, nor Lola Gallardo have been able to travel to avoid a subsequent quarantine upon returning to France, where they play. On the contrary, the young goalkeeper María Valenzuela completes the call.

In defense, one of the promises with the most projection appears: Laia Aleixandri. The Atleti player can have minutes. Azerbaijan has a last minute casualty, seasoned defender Mashsimova, one of the international members of the Zenit of Russia. The rest play in the precarious local league or in Turkey, Romania or Kazakhstan. The differences between the two selections are visible. Spain is 60 places ahead in the FIFA ranking. With the heat of the public or without it, the National Team remains unbeatable in its fight against history. Everything indicates that this team will go all out and be in England 2022. After a pristine classification, only the finishing touch is missing.

KEYS

Favoritism

Spain is measured with the bottom of the group and knowing that if it wins it qualifies. It will come out to bite.

Patience

The games of such dominance require a lot of tranquility. The game will end up unbalanced.

Problems

Synthetic grass or external factors that surround the game usually appear in these countries. Better to abstract.

ASES TO FOLLOW

Sharifova

The Azerbaijani goalkeeper has conceded 22 goals in six games. Today you will have a lot of work again.

Alexia

Fundamental in the midfield due to his long displacement and his arrival from behind. Top.

Vilda

“We are in this concentration to achieve our dream: qualification for the Euro 2022 Cup. Azerbaijan is an experienced team and they will not make it easy for us. We remember the Riazor match, but we don’t trust it.”

Alexia

“We really want to play this game. We already know that the conditions will not be the most comfortable but that is also what it is about, overcoming adversity, reaching that Euro Cup that we so desire.”