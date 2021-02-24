The Chinese research probe “Tianwen-1” has entered the reference orbit of Mars and will soon begin scientific research, CNSA reports.

It is noted that the device completed the trajectory correction at 06:29 Beijing time (01:29 Moscow time). It is planned that in the next three months it will be located at an altitude of 280 km at the periapsis to 59 thousand km above the surface of Mars.

Tianwen 1 was launched on 23 July 2020 with the help of the Changzheng 5 launch vehicle from the Wenchang Cosmodrome. The main goal of the mission is to find signs of life and the possibilities of using Mars for humans. On February 10, 2021, the probe decelerated and went into orbit, thus becoming the first Chinese satellite to orbit Mars.

Since its launch, the device has covered over 470 million km. When entering the orbit of the red planet, taking into account the specifics of the movement, it is removed from the Earth by more than 212 million km. Tianwen 1 is expected to land in the southern part of the Utopia Plain in a few months.