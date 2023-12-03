It was King Alfonso Those bazaars were then installed at the end of Santa Teresa Street, outside the walls, “next to the Puerta del Azogue, which is equivalent to a souk and in romance to a market,” noted journalist Serafín Alonso at the time.

The privilege, which was not so common at the time, was issued in May 1266. In the same document, the monarch also granted Murcia a commercial fair, the seed of the one that is celebrated today in September.

The place chosen for the Thursday market was the populous Plaza de Santo Domingo, a stone’s throw from the Reales Alcázares where Alfonso fair The King’s decision boosted the local economy and attracted numerous merchants from other Spanish and European cities.

The increase in the number of vendors, which was expected since they did not pay any taxes, extended the number of stalls to the old Plaza del Esparto, renamed after Santo Domingo. And before the Market, where a door in the wall also opened. The silk and the fruits of the garden began to be exported throughout Castile. Furthermore, the new weekly event led to the construction of the first Almudí and the so-called Casa de la Sal. Perhaps around that time, the later established Murcian canning industry started. And I would do it in the form of arrope, in clay pots sealed with plaster.

Although it wasn’t all about doing business. Knightly games and jousts, knightly displays, circus exhibitions brought together parishioners in squares, inns and inns, which soon proliferated.

You don’t have to imagine it. Some chronicler of the time described it like this: «So many people come every Thursday that there is no way you can pass. They come to him from the mountains and Kingdom of Valencia, from the marquisate of Villena and the region of Caravaca and Alicante and from the entire Kingdom.

You could do almost everything there. Until hearing mass, after a magistrate ordered a daily celebration so that those who populated the market for hours could fulfill their religious obligations.

The second location occurred when the Council was established in the old Arenal, where the capital’s City Hall still stands today. It was logical that the market was installed next to the river. But not all year. Only from November to March, apparently, because this urban enclave is considered the most suitable for wintering. This was authorized in 1695.

Cristóbal Belda notes in his work ‘Art in the Region of Murcia: from the reconquest to the illustration’ that some porches were built in the place, as the Almudí also had, to facilitate the work of barter. Curiously, on June 9, 1766, it was decided that, for the first time in history, the market would be moved to Wednesdays when Thursday was a holiday.

In the weekly ‘El Segura’ you could read, in 1840, a tasty description of such a busy commercial event that was held in Arenal, now Glorieta. To the left, the editor published, he observed “the colorful buildings that surround that kind of bazaar, packed with thousands of people, who can barely move, in whose costumes of varied colors they form a fun mosaic.”

The quagmire of Fame



In the medieval years when the market was granted to Murcia, the current La Fama neighborhood was a stinking and impassable quagmire. This is what the famous Don Juan Manuel, literary nephew of Alfonso

The newspaper LA VERDAD announced on December 18, 1968 a transcendent municipal decision. The headline of the news was: ‘New location for the weekly market: La Fama industrial estate’. The newspaper reported that, due to the “great importance that the weekly market acquires on Christmas Eve due to its volume”, it was decided to move it. On the plan, it would occupy the land “between Gran Vía Alfonso They would end up calling that great street, without any popular success, 18 de Julio Avenue.

Juan Gómez Maya, in an article in the magazine ‘Murgetana’, on the other hand, places the transfer during the summer of 1960, citing another article by my beloved chronicler predecessor, Carlos Valcárcel. Gómez also highlighted “some transitory intermediate in the Botánico and Vistabella” regarding the location of the market.

He was not wrong. The newspaper ‘Línea’ announced on October 15, 1963 that it would be held from then on “in its old location of the Botanical Garden.” But, for lack of any more accurate research, it was in 1968 when the newspapers announced the transfer to the then brand new La Fama industrial estate. Or, at least, he came there to stay.

At the end of the 1970s, many residents of the area, fed up with the inconvenience every Thursday, cried out in the newspapers for it to be moved. The City Council looked the other way. And there it is still, with its characteristic bustle, more than half a century later.

Some author tells of an ancient legend about him, starring the King’s Adelantado, who, during a meal with those in charge of surveillance and collection, confided to them his surprise because the income was becoming less and less despite the fact that taxes were rising and They went up without stopping. Poor Adelantado received very thoughtful answers, until an old vegetable seller stood up. Everyone was surprised to see how he picked up a large handful of flour and passed it to whoever was next to him.

Then he asked them to pass the handful, one by one, until it reached the Adelantado, at the other end of the room. They did so while making fun of the stupid game. However, when the flour reached the hands of the king’s representative, barely a quarter of the initial handful remained. “Look at the hands of these gentlemen,” he simply said. They all had white flour ones. And no one dared to say a word.