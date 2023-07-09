Home page politics

CDU politician Mike Mohring

No coalition with the AfD or the Left: So far, there has been a strict ban on cooperation in the Union. But the polls may cause the Thuringia CDU to buckle.

Erfurt – First good surveys, then post: The AfD begins to soar in eastern Germany. After the right-wing populists in Sonneberg fill an official office with the district administrator for the first time their rise seems to be continuing unabated. According to the latest surveys, they are currently being traded as the strongest force in two federal states: in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and in Thuringia. But how should you deal with it? A rethink is already beginning in the CDU.

Because the AfD is high in the polls: the CDU in Thuringia is considering a coalition with the left

In view of the AfD’s record values ​​​​in the polls, the Thuringian CDU-Politician Mike Mohring called for his party to change course. The former head of state questioned his party’s ban on cooperation and was open to talks between his party and the left.

In Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow’s party, there were people who “do their job with sense and understanding,” Mohring told the portal The Pioneer. After the election, the Union must therefore, in case of doubt, also speak to the Left Party. Mohring added: “The old Bonn coalition models are gone.” The Left Party is not to be equated with the AfD in the East. “I’m not a fan of horseshoes. In the AfD sit people who are accused of sedition. There are no such people on the left,” said Mohring.

The CDU’s ban on cooperation is shaking: Mike Mohring calls for a rethink

In the CDU, there has been a ban on cooperation since 2018 with both the left as well as with the AfD. There is an official party conference resolution on this. But Mohring now expressed doubts about this determination. “If you build walls like this and also say that the Greens are our main opponent, who should we even act with?” he said. “Who is going to choose us if we exclude everything? I think we need to break that up.”

It is not the first time that the ban on cooperation has been put to the test. The AfD was already strong in the polls in the 2020 state elections – and Ramelow’s re-election in parliament was by no means certain. At that time there was a debate as to whether the CDU should support the left. But in Berlin, then General Secretary Paul Ziemak insisted on compliance with party resolutions. In the end it was enough for Ramelow.

Survey currently: AfD in Thuringia and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in front

But the democratic parties are under pressure in the east. In the coming year, Thuringia will vote again – and the current polls see the AfD at 34 percent. According to the “Thuringia trend” published on Wednesday by the Infratest dimap institute on behalf of MDR, the right-wing party is 13 points ahead of the CDU, which takes second place with 21 percent. The left of Prime Minister Ramelow would therefore come in third place with 20 percent. The SPD follows with ten percent in fourth place. The Greens would also be represented with five percent in the state parliament, the FDP, on the other hand, threatens to miss the entry with four percent.

And things don’t look any better in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania either. According to an Insa survey commissioned by the Nordkurier, the AfD is also overtaking the strongest force so far: the SPD with Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig. While the right-wing populists are at 29 percent, the social democrats only make it to 27 percent. CDU (18 percent), Left (10), Greens (6) and FDP (4) are lagging behind.

Greens instead of AfD: Merz sticks to its course

Nevertheless, it is unclear how the Union will react to the strength of the AfD. Party leader Friedrich Merz had repeatedly emphasized that the firewall was up. But at the moment the CDU and CSU are primarily looking to confront the Greens. These are the main opponents – and not the AfD, Merz said. This sparked discussions within the party. Because black and green rule in some state governments. But Merz does not want to change his line, nor does Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), who is also campaigning against the traffic lights and the Greens in his campaign for the Bavarian election. At the moment it seems hard to imagine that the two sister parties will move towards the left against this background. (jkf/with afp)