From: Denise Dörries

Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets across Germany against right-wing extremism. This left the Thuringian AfD cold; they now want to implement the so-called remigration plans.

Erfurt – “Start remigration from Thuringia instead of demonizing it,” is the name of the latest proposal from the Thuringian AfD parliamentary group at a current hour in the Thuringian state parliament. This is a reaction to the Germany-wide demonstrations in which hundreds of thousands took part. These were triggered by media reports of the right-wing extremist secret meeting in Potsdam.

In the state parliament, the Thuringian AfD parliamentary group would like to address the controversial concept of deporting people from Germany. Torben Braga, the parliamentary manager of the AfD parliamentary group, told the news channel World known.

The Thuringian AfD faction around Björn Höcke would like to promote remigration from Thuringia with a debate in the state parliament. © Martin Schutt/dpa

AfD submits application: “The need for remigration measures is becoming clearer every week”

Right-wing extremists understand remigration to mean that a large number of people of foreign origin are leaving Germany, albeit under duress. “While the public debate is slipping into a hysterical reinterpretation of the term, the need for effective remigration measures is becoming clearer every week in Thuringia,” writes the AfD parliamentary group on its proposal in the Thuringian state parliament.

According to Bragas, Stefan Möller, AfD MP, is scheduled to speak in the motion for the current hour. The AfD politician is co-chairman of the AfD regional association in Thuringia and is therefore working on Björn Höckes Page. Höcke's regional association is considered right-wing extremist.

A busted meeting of right-wing extremists causes unrest across Germany

The Germany-wide demonstrations received enormous media attention. After the portal Corrective After the meeting of extreme right-wing extremists in a Potsdam villa, in which individual CDU politicians also took part, the word remigration came back into circulation. Martin Sellner, former chairman of the right-wing extremist Identitarian Movement in Austria, described his plans with exactly this word at the meeting at the end of November. Sellner's plans are discussed loudly Corrective with asylum seekers, foreigners with the right to remain and citizens who do not adapt.