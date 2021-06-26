OfMoritz Bletzinger shut down

After violent thunderstorms and hailstorms, the weather in Germany only calms down over the weekend. On Monday it will be uncomfortable again.

Update from June 26th, 10:42 pm: Sun and light clouds, with temperatures between 19 degrees on the coast, 29 degrees on the Alps and 30 degrees in the middle of Germany – that’s what Sunday brings. On dormouse day – the day on which the weather for the next seven weeks is decided according to a farmer’s rule * – are loud Wetter.de Hardly any more showers or thunderstorms to be expected. In the evening, new storms come from France, which can discharge over the Eifel or the Black Forest.

The new week does not offer a break from the storms of the previous week – in some places it can be extremely uncomfortable again with hail, squalls and violent thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Roller is back! Weather relaxation only lasts for a short time – tornado in Germany?

Original report from June 26th, 06.08 a.m .: Munich – Good weather * news for the weekend: The German Weather Service (DWD) expects a calming down over the next few days. On Saturday he hardly predicts thunderstorms. At best, there are showers in the eastern low mountain range and in the northwest, a DWD meteorologist explains German press agency.

Weather in Germany: Hardly any thunderstorms at the weekend – meteorologist promises outdoor pool weather

“The sun shines from the sky for a long time next to loose clouds and warms the air to pleasant summer temperatures,” explains the weather expert. Even on Sundays, in most parts of Germany, “nothing stands in the way of going to the open air swimming pool with lots of sunshine and warm air.” The maximum temperatures are between 20 degrees on the North Sea and 27 degrees on the Upper Rhine.

Calming weather does not last: After the weekend it crashes again in Germany

But then Monday breaks into the republic. A new gush of sultry, hot Mediterranean air flows in at the start of the week. Especially in the south and southwest, the DWD expects violent thunderstorms and storms *. Hail and squalls had already led to unreal images * in Bavaria for the past few weeks.

The air pressure drops by late Sunday. No later than the night of Monday, the next showers will come down in the west. They then expand across the south to the center of Germany. Despite the wind * and rain *, the temperatures stay warm.

Tornado in Germany? Weather experts do not rule out natural phenomena

The Czech Republic was hit by a tornado. Several people died. Weather experts in Bavaria do not rule out a natural phenomenon * of the same strength. But the probability is low. “In the spring and summer months, tornado can also appear in the Free State,” says a DWD spokesman, but mostly it is a question of weaker storms. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

