After the resounding success of the recent premiere of Godzilla vs. KongEverything seems to indicate that the director of the film already has a new project on the horizon. It is a tape of the animated series, ThunderCats, which is just in planning.

According to information from Deadline site, Adam Wingard will take the direction of this new film inspired by the Galactic felines. However, no further details were disclosed.

The series of ThunderCats it was created by Ted wolf and directed by Katsuhito akiyama, Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules bass. It originally aired in 1985 and quickly became a globally popular cartoon.

It tells us the adventures of a group of anthropomorphic extraterrestrial felines, who have to flee from their planet Thundera just when it’s about to explode. Hunted by the mutants of Plun-Darr, the Thundercats they are forced to seek refuge on Earth even though they call it simply the Blue Planet.

The ThunderCats movie would respect the essence of the cartoon

Deadline reports that the project is developing thanks to Dan lin and Roy lee, with a first script written by David coggeshall. Wingard will be in charge of rewriting it together with Simon Barrett and they will pay great attention to taking care of the essence of the series with a hybrid between CGI and animation.

‘ThunderCats is a dream project for me. No one on this planet knows or has thought about ThunderCats as much as I do. They gave me the reins. I saw this as an opportunity to make a new kind of science fiction fantasy movie that people had never seen before.‘, he expressed Wingard in statements to Deadline.

Knowing the director’s previous work and, seeing the affection he has for the Cosmic Felines series, we can only hope for a great job on his part. We hope that more details will be revealed to us soon.

