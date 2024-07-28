Within the framework of the Marvel Studios conference at the San Diego Comic-Con there was a space dedicated to the Thunderboltsa film that is scheduled to be released in Latin American theaters on May 1, 2025.

During this space dedicated to the Thunderbolts Director Jake Scherier was on hand with the film’s stars Gearldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, the latter wearing his Red Guardian attire.

A scene from the film was also shown – which has not yet been released online – and was enjoyed by those attending Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

According to the information available, the Thunderbolts They are an irreverent group led by the assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) along with the unexpected band of misfits of the MCU.

During the video that was shown, Yelena can be seen meeting with her father Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. She says that something is missing and that she feels a kind of emptiness in her life. Then John Walker, who is the US Agent, appears at her home with her son.

We also see Bucky Barnes “The Winter Soldier” spying on Valentina Allegra of Fonatine and then watching him wash his metal arm.

Thunderbolts, what is the cast

The cast of Thunderbolts It is made up of several new actors within the MCU and some veterans who have been working for Marvel Studios for a while:

Sebastian Stan: Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

Hannah John-Kamen: Ava Starr/Ghost

Wyatt Russell: John Walker/US Agent

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Florence Pugh: Yelena Belova

David Harbour: Alexei Shostakov

Olga Kurylenko: Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster

Lewis Pullman: Sentry

If there is no change of plans, Thunderbolts will be released on May 1 in Latin American cinemas