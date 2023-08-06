Through an offer from Amazon Italy you can buy one Thule EnRoute premium backpack with laptop pocket which is now 25% off, or €26.02 off the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is 103€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The seller is Technistore but the product is shipped directly from Amazon, for maximum speed and safety during delivery.

The Thule EnRoute backpack features various pockets to place laptop, tablet and other valuables. The back panel is padded with airflow channels, designed to ensure maximum freshness even after many hours of use. It also features side compression straps that balance the load. There is also a loop band to hook the backpack to the trolley.