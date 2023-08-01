The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Thrustmaster ESWAP XR PRO controller for Xbox in Forza Horizon 5 version. The reported discount is €30, or 15%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 199.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Thrustmaster ESWAP XR PRO controller for Xbox in version Forza Horizon 5 is made under official Xbox license. It is a gamepad compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. It has a “Racing Wheel” module with a 95° rotation angle, perfect for driving games. As modular, it is possible to decide what to use between analogical, digital keys and the Racing Wheel module. This model is customized with a Forza Horizon 5 inspired design.