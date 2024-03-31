Today, the threshold for duty-free import of goods for personal use into the Russian Federation (mostly orders from online stores in friendly countries) can be reduced fivefold, from €1,000 to €200. On April 1, the temporary norm established by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) for such transactions expires: until April 2022 it was €200, but then it was temporarily increased fivefold. Today, such a limit has expired, but no decisions have been made regarding its extension, note market participants interviewed by Izvestia.

“The threshold for duty-free import of goods allows consumers from Russia to buy the main categories of inexpensive products for personal use and prevent prices from rising. Imports from abroad are growing steadily – buyers most often order goods for the home, repairs and cars, clothing and shoes, and electronics. Reducing the threshold or refusing to apply it will significantly reduce the product range for buyers from Russia,” Wildberries fear.

Moreover, goods available for order only through e-commerce channels may disappear from sale – the marketplace advocates maintaining the duty-free threshold at the same level, the company noted.

At the same time, experts also draw attention to the fact that a decrease in the cost of goods that can be imported duty-free may complicate the procurement of funds and organizations that provide assistance to SVO participants.

An approach in which a common threshold is established for everyone and everyone is “cut with the same brush” can indeed lead to an increase in prices for goods purchased to support CBO participants abroad, and to the complication of the procedure for these purchases, agrees TelecomDaily CEO Denis Kuskov. Special rules should be developed for such buyers, he believes.

“I heard from people who are involved in helping our fighters that they have concerns about the reduction of duty-free import into the country to €200. They will likely have to split orders among more people or order in smaller quantities. Many people are now personally purchasing various goods and equipment, in particular thermal imagers and night vision devices, for our soldiers. A large number of different components and components for drones are also being purchased,” military expert Yuri Lyamin told Izvestia.

