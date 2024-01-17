The Uruguayan coach of the Tigres UANL, Robert Dante Siboldiincorporated the youth midfielders into the recent preseason of the Clausura 2024 tournament: Diego Sánchez, Luis Nájera and Juan Lunawho will have the opportunity to debut in the first team within the Mexican First Division championship or at least at some point in the heavy calendar, since the cats will also participate in the Concacaf Cup and Leagues Cup.
The three players belong to the U-23, but were taken into account to start swu fogeo with the aim of beginning their full path to professional football on the highest circuit. As if that were not enough, they also made the trip with the team to the tour through McAllen prior to its debut in this contest.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
During the press conference last Tuesday, January 16, before making his debut in Clausura 2024 on Matchday 1 against Club León, the Uruguayan strategist spoke about the youth players who will have a chance in the first team.
“I have always liked working with young people, having Basic Forces players on the team and seeing possibilities at this moment is (Diego) Sánchez, the “Chicha”, and there is one more boy in midfield, (Luis) Nájera who comes with “many qualities, just like (Juan) Luna who has been working well.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
He assured that he does not know when they will have the opportunity to debut, but the possibility will always be latent during the contest.
“The three were in the preparation week in McAllen, we saw them well and so on in the U-23, they are strengthening their process, but we are looking for their place, we have a tight schedule and they will have some possibility, although I cannot guarantee when or in what game,” he indicated.
#youth #players #Tigres #UANL #debut #Clausura
Leave a Reply