Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- A very fun afternoon was lived by children and adults from the sections of the Pradera Dorada subdivision, as far as the Three Wise Men arrived with many toys.

they paint smiles

A great event was held in that part of Mazatlán, which was organized by the municipal government and the DIF Mazatlan Systemwhich was chaired by the mayor edgar gonzalez and his wife, Maria Teresa Apodaca, director of the paramunicipal. In a large park in section five of the aforementioned subdivision, a stage was set up, as well as stands, where there were hundreds of gifts, which were delivered to the dozens of children who arrived. In addition, bicycles were raffled off and the rosca de reyes was distributed.