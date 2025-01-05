The Three Wise Men They arrived this Sunday afternoon loaded with magic, toys and sweets to several of the municipalities of Valencia affected by the DANA floods on October 29, where they paraded in floats to the joy of the little ones.

Early in the afternoon a ride has begun which has traveled the Camí Reial of the L’Horta Sud region, which passes through seven municipalities affected by the floods: Llocnou de la Corona, Sedaví, Benetússer, Alfafar, Massanassa, Catarroja and Albal.

This is an initiative organized by the five chambers of Commerce of the Valencian Community, led by that of Alicante, in collaboration with the Generalitat and with the support of the City Councils through which it runs.

The royal entourage is made up of seven floatsled by the Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria volunteers, who distribute nougat and chocolate, although the greatest emotion is awakened by the passage of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar after having arrived from the East.

The Three Wise Men’s delegation plans to distribute 13,000 portions of nougat from Xixona and Alicante throughout these seven municipalities during the afternoon; 65,000 chocolates; 3,350 kilos of candy and sweets; a thousand toys and portions of roscones, all accompanied by the music bands of these towns.

Before the start of the parade, the president of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Baño, highlighted that they try to “lend a hand to these populations that have suffered so much“, especially to the children, to whom they wanted to bring the sweets, nougats and toys of Alicante and bring “a little bit of joy.”

He has highlighted the collaboration of all institutions to help people in need and has promised that this parade will return next year if it is still necessary, since they have asked him not to forget these populations and they are not going to do it.

The president of the Valencia Chamber, José Vicente Morata, has indicated that promoting this solidarity parade on this special day was “what was playing“and has assured that this area will “move forward” after the catastrophe and will do so “as quickly as possible.”

The first vice president of the Valencian Government and Minister of Social Services, Susana Camarero, has stated that “the Camí Reial has become a path more real than ever“, where Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar bring the hope “to so many little ones who have suffered the great impact of the flood.”

The vice president thanked the Chambers of the Valencian Community and Alicante Gastronomic Chambers for their work these weeks and stressed: “We are not going to let go of the hand of the citizens because today, especially tonight, tomorrow and as long as necessary, we are going to be with them.”