Starting from the club world cup, the best Manchester City returned to the playing fields. Since then, the club has won six in a row, once again becoming the rival to beat in all competitions. City's sporting present is more than positive, however, if Guardiola's men have shown anything, it is that they always go for more, which is why they are constantly renewing pieces and when someone drops their level, they run the risk of being replaced .
This could well be the case with Jack Grealish, what the Englishman did last season was very outstanding, being key in achieving everything. Now, this year his level has radically dropped, today he is the substitute for young Jeremy Doku and little by little he loses minutes even with the young pearl, Oscar Bobb. If the former Aston Villa player does not improve his performance, he could well be replaced in the summer and the 'Sky Blue' have three important names for this.
The demand within Manchester City is maximum and Daily Mail that Guardiola wants a fresh winger for his squad and the club has 3 names on the table, the already mentioned Savinho, who belongs to Troyes, a French club that is a member of the City Football Group, a fact that would make his signing very easy. Pedro Neto is also an option, who recovered from his injuries and has shown the best version of himself once again in Wolverhampton and would have the support of his compatriots Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias. Finally, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, an old desire of the club and who could be sold from Napoli in the summer if the club does not make it to the next Champions League.
#wingers #Manchester #City #signing
