The failure of Pumas has been signed. The team from the country’s capital was crushed by the Rayados de Monterrey this weekend at the Gigante de Acero stadium, thus being left out of the playoff zone. Not even Antonio Mohamed has been able to save a project that started in the worst possible way under the management of Rafel Puente Jr. and has ended on the ground, since it seemed difficult for this to materialize in another way.
Right now within the Pedregal complex, changes are expected at the level of managers and staff. Mohamed’s project continues and the coach has been promised the arrival of good reinforcements, but before thinking about transfers the club has to assess the list of departures and for now it seems that within the UNAM group there are already three names of weight players who would have to step aside.
Diego de Oliveira It will be the first, because it has not filled the ‘Turk’s eye’ and it will not be paid for its purchase. As soon as he finishes his loan he goes back to Brazil. merit He is the other player who will culminate his cycle, nor is he to the taste of the ‘Turk’ who gives the green light to his departure from the club. Finally and the most important transfer, Juan Ignacio Dinenno. The forward has a feeling of being stuck, a change of scenery would be positive for his career and the club knows that it is the best sale they could make, in addition, there is not the best relationship with the coach.
#weight #losses #enlist #Pumas #Dinenno #transferred
