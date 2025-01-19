Every situation requires that let’s adapt to it in many waysdepending on where, who we are with or the impression we want to give, we change the way we behave, speak and even dress, showing a different part of ourselves, which does not have to be less real than others. In Spain it is not unusual for us to behave more formally at work or to be required to wear certain clothes for special occasions.

This too includes footwearshoes that we only wear at specific times, others that we reserve for special occasions, some that we only wear on specific dates, even knowing that they are not the most comfortable in the world, just because They seem to us to be the most beautiful or the most successful option.. What we are not always aware of is how much these choices affect the health of our feet, in fact, a podiatrist would never wear any of these three types of footwear.

The shoes a podiatrist would never wear

Taking care of your feet is important. Carmen Diaz

It has been the podiatrist Héctor Alonso who wanted to share with his followers the three types of footwear that do not favor the health of the feet and the reasons why he has completely crossed them out of his life, footwear that, despite the fact that they can seem comfortable at firstin the long run they hurt more than help.

Crocs. This brief list is headed by these well-known shoes, which are very comfortable because, as the podiatrist himself explains, it seems as if we were walking on cushions, which is the problem. They are too soft and unstable and for people who are predisposed to ankle sprains they can increase that risk. “You feel good,” he explains on his Instagram account, “what you don’t see is that your muscles, tendons and ligaments are tiring faster.” Furthermore, their instability stands out.





Flip flops. Finger sandals are the next on your list, a very common shoe for going to the beach and the pool and which increasingly fills more streets in summer. These sandals, as Alonso explains, do not attach to the foot, “they just flap”, which makes us have to grab them with our fingers, favoring the appearance of “claw toes”. Walking with them is also not natural, because in addition to the detail of the toes, the foot is not raised enough.

Flexible and laceless. We tend to look for comfortable shoes, but they are not always the best choice for our feet. This is what happens with flexible, laceless shoes that are worn especially by older people or those with certain difficulties, because they are very easy to put on and take off. However, shoes that combine these two qualities are too unstable and cause the foot to “roll from side to side.” With laced shoes the ankle remains fixed, preventing excessive rotation.

Foot problems due to poor footwear

Pain in the feet, it may be due to poor footwear. SORAPOP UDOMSRI

Inappropriate footwear can lead to cause us problems, especially with repeated usethat is why it is so important to choose those shoes that benefit us the most. This is not always easy, because we do not always know what they are, going to a specialist who can guide us to find it is a good idea. Bad footwear can cause pain in our feet, but also in other areas of the body, such as the hips, knees or back.

Bad footwear can cause bunions, one of the most common conditions, but it can also cause plantar tendonitis. Furthermore, if the footwear is not of good quality and appropriate to the user’s needs, it can cause claw fingersAs Dr. Alonso warned, ingrown toenails, shortened Achilles tendon, knee painedema and swelling in the feet and ankles or various pains in the sole of the foot.

References

Foot pain: MedlinePlus medical encyclopedia. (sf). https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/ency/article/003183.htm

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for our new newsletter for free.