There is no more famous and used app in Spain than WhatsApp, in fact, 93% of users who regularly connect to the Internet in our country, have a registered account on the Meta property platform.

And it is that one of the keys to WhatsApp is that it is used by young and old, because due to their simple interface everyone, regardless of their computer knowledge can learn to use it in a basic way quickly. And this is not only something that happens in Spain, but its success is also replicated in the rest of the world.

But it’s not just that it is easy to use, but The app constantly works to introduce new measures and functions that even more improve user experience. In fact, as we have seen with novelties such as the transcription of the audios or to increase their listening speed, WhatsApp listens to their users and makes changes depending on their demands.

And in recent years an aspect where they have greatly influenced, like most apps and platforms of this type is In cybersecurity. There are many novelties that have arrived lately, and the last to do so (although users are still gradually arriving) It is that of the three ticks.

Until now on WhatsApp When you received or sent a message, it was seen that two ticks were accompaniedthe first indicates that the message has been sent, and the second tick that has reached the other person. As a novelty, a few years ago they made when the person read the message, These ticks were blue, to confirm that the other person has read it.

And as we have been able to verify, WhatsApp is novelty, with The introduction of a new ticket for messages, so in total there will be three. This third has been devised to ensure the privacy of messages and this is that this It will indicate if your message has been read by a third person beyond its original recipient.

This is because WhatsApp allows messing of messages, which means that you can send the message that one person to another has sent you in a simple way, and to gossip or show what they have told you is very useful. But with the intention of adding a small privacy layer to our conversationS, now with that third tick you can know if another person has read your message.

How to activate the three ticks on WhatsApp

To activate this function in your WhatsApp you first have to make sure you have the latest available version of WhatsApp, and as we said yet it may not yet come to your device. To verify it, as well as activate it, you must:

Access the WhatsApp configuration, click on the three vertical points in the upper right.

Click on configuration and once inside look for the privacy option.

Activa (if available) the option Advanced reading confirmation.

In this way you will have the three ticks activated on WhatsApp and you will have a new control layer about your WhatsApp conversations.