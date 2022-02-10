Fernando Arce ahead of the border, plus an own goal from the Spanish Alexander Arribas and the many of Alexis Vega Y Ricardo Angle they sealed the rojiblanca victory to add seven units.

Here are the three hits and two misses of the Sacred Herd:

During the semester, Chivas He had already won at home, but he needed to do it on the visit and now he did it, perhaps not with his best game, but in the end it is a morale injection for the team.

Despite starting losing very early on, they did not throw in the towel until they completely took possession of the ball and achieved the comeback.

With this, the helmsman Marcelo Michel Leano continues to put out the fire on a possible change in technical direction.

AND WITH 10 MEN! The match ends at the border, Guadalajara keeps the 3 pts ? Juarez 1-3 Chivas?#LigaMX ? LIVE https://t.co/TFVnPloXtJ pic.twitter.com/6Qiq8CachS — Halftime (@halftime) February 10, 2022

Sometimes, wanting to find an attractive style of play, Guadalajara wants to enter the area to score, forgetting the option of shooting from long distance.

Fortunately, Carlos Cisneros made the decision to try something different, because in one of his approaches from the right wing he chose to take a shot still far from the area that had the deflection of you arrive to even the match.

In this way, El Charal washed away his mistake because in the border goal he was the one who enabled Maple.

? Thus began the comeback on the border! ⚽️ With this shot by Carlos Cisneros we equalized the score in the first half?? #Mexicans pic.twitter.com/ro257jcWSW – CHIVAS (@Chivas) February 10, 2022

Again the national team showed that he is the most talented of the team, as he appeared to put a target and an assist.

It was already about 80 minutes and firewood he had only made one substitution, but kept Gru on the pitch, who ultimately made the difference a few minutes later.

At 82′, Robert Alvarado stole the ball in midfield to attend Vegawho outwitted a defender to then unleash an impossible shot to Gonzalez.

moments later, Vega stole the ball from Maple and even with a lack of the latter, he got up to advance and send the bully diagonal that closed The cinnamon.

?⚪️ And the player @PUMAmexico of the party eees??? ALEXIS VEGA??? Let’s go for more @Alexis_Vega9! ??? pic.twitter.com/roygsZobh3 – CHIVAS (@Chivas) February 10, 2022

Thanks to the fact that they found the equalizer before going into the break, the rojiblancos’ mentality changed for the complement, continuing to dominate the ball.

However, again an error came from the lower zone, this time, Tibawho when sliding to reject a ball, ended up contacting Flavio Santosreceiving the direct red.

Prior to this, the defender was already playing yellow for hitting the rival in a jump. He came close to costing his teammates the game.

Gilberto Sepúlveda was sent off at 52′ for a tackle on Flavio Santos while he was booked. pic.twitter.com/GNjygrkXMe – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) February 10, 2022

Once braves He got ahead, decided to defend his advantage, which made things easier for the rojiblancos, who had possession for longer.

However, they could not transform all this into dangerous actions, because in the first period there were only two shots, one of Vega and another of Michael Poncewith Hugo Gonzalez tackling both. Except for the actions of the two goals, the Flock prowled a lot in the rival area without being able to cause anything that disturbed the goalkeeper.