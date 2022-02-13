Barcelona pulled out an equalizer in the last minute against Español with a goal from Luukl de Jong.
These were the 3 successes and the 2 errors of the culé team:
The start of the game was the best that Barcelona had. An early goal by Pedri in the first game of the game got Xavi’s team back on track, the problem is that they didn’t know how to last it… In the 40th minute the game went awry.
It was the best of Barcelona. A dagger down the right wing, striking again and again without error. He barely lost plays facing and reaching the baseline. He was the player who won the most duels in the match.
Barcelona trusted his idea until the last minute. Adama once again stood up for the team and put a perfect ball on Luuk de Jong’s head
Surpassed in many actions of the match. In Raul de Tomas’ goal he made a mistake in marking. An overrated footballer, where the only thing that stands out in him is the ball output. For Xavi’s philosophy it works, but he usually has days like this.
RDT is a player of another level. It is incomprehensible that at this point he is still in a team like Spanish and not in a big European team. Recital from Madrid, who scored the goal that made it 2-1 on the scoreboard and marked the difference in the match.
#successes #errors #Barcelona #draw #Espanyol
Leave a Reply