Barcelona returned to the path of victory at the Camp Nou. The team led by Xavi showed a better face than last weekend and decisively beat Javier Aguirre’s modest Mallorca. The blaugranas dominated the game from start to finish and got three important points in search of finishing second in LaLiga. These were the mistakes and successes of Barça on matchday 34.
hits
Memphis and the merits
Without a doubt, the performance of Memphis Depay has not been as expected since his arrival at Can Barça. However, the Dutchman has done enough to earn another opportunity for the following season. The former PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and Olympique Lyon player opened the scoring against Mallorca and thus established himself as Barcelona’s top scorer this season.
Commendable work of the wings
Both Dani Alves and Jordi Alba put on a great display against Mallorca. Both players had sacrifice, good defensive coverage and joined the attack whenever they could. Despite their seniority, these two always give Barça a plus.
The return of Ansu Fati
Although his performance was rather reserved, the return of Ansu Fati is great news for Barcelona and its fans. The talented winger returned to activity with the Catalan team after more than 100 days of absence due to injury.
Mistakes
Lack of clarity
Barcelona is a machine that is characterized by its possession of the ball and the ability to generate plays in the last third of the pitch. However, the Blaugrana squad has a serious problem: it is unclear and forceful in the most important area of the field. The team made a total of 17 shots, but only five directed towards the goal.
mismanagement of the game
Barcelona had everything under control at 54 with Sergio Busquets’ goal, however, the team led by Xavi lost control of the duel and suffered more in the final minutes of the match. Raillo’s goal got on the nerves of the entire squad at the close of the duel. The stopped ball is more than complicated for the Blaugrana defense.
