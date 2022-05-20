These are the three successes and two errors of the azulcremas in the duel:

What the azulcremas did should be highlighted, since from the initial whistle they were in charge of moving the ball and hanging around the Argentine’s goal Oscar Ustarigenerating approximations.

?️ | “The players are going to leave everything on Sunday to return home and experience a final”

It is not an easy task and the pupils of the Argentine Ferdinand Ortiz they made it. The always dangerous extremes of Pachuca like the colombian Aviles Hurtado and the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra They spent the night, without generating any danger, except for the penalty.

Just as Hidalgo’s midfield was overcome, the offense did not produce anything due to the good marking of the full-backs and defenders, immobilizing any danger that could be generated. Ibanez and company.

He put his leg hard on both sides, taking great care of the issue of the cards and avoiding a catastrophe in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2022 #DatoGEB #HG The coin is in the air! SEMIFINAL LEG – Final Score@America club eleven @Tuzos Pachuca has always scored against America in Liguilla games; 8th time that the Eagles add 3+ games in a row without beating the Tuzos. pic.twitter.com/9YL9mo0kUm — GDeportes (@GEBDeportes) May 20, 2022

Although the America still have to go out and seek victory in The hurricanegot a comfortable marker because he still needs only one goal, unlike the three he needs tigers in the other key.

The Tano was able to take note of how they nullified the Tuzo attack, while players like fidalgo, Valdes Y Alexander Zendejas They continue to form a great team at the front, apart from that they did not forgive after two blunders.

In the action of the goal, they took advantage of an error in the midfield of Luis Chavezwith vineyards taking the ball, holding the pulls to get a shot that he spat Ustari and that finally Valdes managed to take advantage.

Those from Coapa were able to score much earlier in the match and even if that had happened, the same and they would have had a more comfortable advantage for the second leg in the Hidalgo Stadium.

Just at minute 6, the Uruguayan Federico Vinas let go of a very clear one, as he received a ball from fidalgo inside the area, totally alone and in front of the goal, but he couldn’t beat Ustari with his shot. Later, at 40′, Valdes also forgave. louis sources He put a great diagonal into the area to find the Andean, who despite having the entire frame open, ended up flying the ball before everyone’s incredulous gaze.

NOOOOOO! How do we explain that this was not a goal? Incredible failure of Diego. America forgives again… America 0-0 Pachuca

LIVE: https://t.co/hILScNQtj3 pic.twitter.com/SMJJvrPyYz – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 20, 2022

Normally repudiated by his own fans, the right back again gave something to talk about. On this occasion, he committed the penalty on Aviles which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fernando Navarro he sent a long ball to Avileswho with his long stride managed to enter the area and prevent the exit of William Ochoahowever, the knee of Jorge he managed to stagger the South American.

After reviewing the VAR, Jorge Perez Duran decreed the maximum penalty, which he converted correctly Nico Ibanez. Out of that, America he had kept the Bella Airosa at bay.