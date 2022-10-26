Atlético de Madrid today has been mathematically eliminated from the Champions League and paradoxically it has been in one of the best games it has played this season in the competition. Cholo’s draw today was unfair, but that’s football, especially in the best club competition, where mistakes are expensive. Let’s go with the analysis of successes and failures.
control of possession
Atlético de Madrid had a great percentage of possession of the ball, despite being a team that usually gives it up. Today they needed to have as much of the ball as possible to try to come back and avoid Bayer Leverkusen’s quick plays.
The team did not give up
The rojiblancos were down on the scoreboard twice, even so they managed to draw both times and tried to win the game until the last minute.
System of three centrals and two lanes
Atlético has settled down and seems to work with the system of five defenders, and although Cholo’s team lose fire, it seems to be the formula that best suits the team.
Unforgivable turnovers
Atlético lost several balls in dangerous areas that led to attacks from Bayer Leverkusen, in fact, they conceded the first goal against, after a loss by Griezmann.
Lack of creativity in the rival area
The rojiblancos came into attack with danger, but in the last quarters of the pitch they did not have the necessary ability to surprise the Germans, and they missed many scoring chances.
No pressure on the rival
The accumulation of defenses behind makes the pressure very difficult for Cholo’s team, but they should have tried harder, especially considering that the pass to the round of 16 of the Champions League was at stake.
