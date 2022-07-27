Real Madrid continues to prepare for next season with a pre-season tour of the United States. They already played a game against FC Barcelona in which the Blaugrana won the scoreboard by a goal to nil. Last night they played their second pre-season game against america from Mexico, which ended with a two-two score. The next game will be on July 31 against Juventus in Turin.
Here we leave you the 3 successes and the 2 errors of Real Madrid in their draw against the Mexican team.
SUCCESSES
It is no secret that Karim Benzema is one of the best players today and Real Madrid is more Madrid when the French attacker is on the pitch. Benzema caught on for good minutes, scoring a great goal.
The best of Real Madrid in the second half, the one he played. Ceballos was by far the most creative player on the green.
In the second half, Madrid included many players in midfield, complicating the transitions of the Mexican team due to the superiority of Tchouameni, Camavinga, Ceballos and Valverde.
MISTAKES
Although it is true that the group trained by Ancelotti did not play with what a priori will be the starting defense, the meringues suffered from failures in defensive concentration, with a goal in minute 2 of the game and then a penalty, which ended in the bottom of the mesh, in the last minutes of the game.
The Mexican team began the game with high pressure that complicated things for the current European champion, looking for associations in three quarters of the rival field. Thus came the first goal of the game.
