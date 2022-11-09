These are the three successes and the two errors that FC Barcelona has unmistakably accumulated in their match against a great team. Osasuna has not made things easy for them, but even so, the azulgranas managed to come back from the game with 10 points to take the three points and go to the break for the World Cup as leaders:
The sides have known how to interpret the match very well
Both Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde have been the best of the team when it comes to knowing how to interpret what they had to do at all times. Very successful in attack, somewhat more than in defense, but in general quite correct, and reaching a level well above the group. thumbs up
WHAT A CHANGE IN ATTITUDE!
It has to be said. This with Koeman and Valverde did not happen. Regardless of the result, we must highlight the spectacular change in attitude of the team at half-time. The 4-4-1 set up by Xavi came out perfectly. The coach culé must sign up somewhat today.
Don Xavi Hernandez
The culé coach is the main person responsible for this victory. The change of scheme at the break, putting Frenkie de Jong in central, placing Raphinha for Dembélé, opening Pedri to a band… one of his best performances since he arrived at Barça.
Sergio Busquets is not for these parties
The one from Badía comes out very marked from this type of meeting. He was incredibly outmatched on counterattacks and very imprecise on the ball out. Something soft in defense… Xavi Hernández has shot himself in the foot leaving Gavi on the bench in a match of these characteristics.
Bad Lewandowski, bad
As much as the Pole was unhinged by the illegal goal that they scored against the team, or by the first yellow card they got from him, or by the constant struggles with David García from which the Spanish central defender has gone unpunished… he can never commit a infraction of this caliber knowing that it has a yellow card.
#successes #errors #Barcelona #match #Osasuna
