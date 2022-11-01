Extraordinary Pablo Torre in his debut in European competition
Pablo Torre has shown in today’s duel that he is a very valid footballer. The former Racing player deserves to have more minutes in the first division. Little has been seen of him, but everything he shows improves the performance that Franck Kessié has provided up to now. We will see if Xavi grants him the opportunity. We hope the injury is nothing.
Ferran is coming back
That Ferran Torres continues to accumulate figures in recent weeks is good for Barcelona and for the Spanish team. He is far from reaching the best version of himself, but he starts for something. He is a player with a lot of goals and it is evident that it is a mental issue, not records. We will see how he performs in the next matches.
Barça has a second goalkeeper
He has conceded two goals but we still have to highlight his performance. He is a more than valid goalkeeper for Barcelona and if Ter Stegen descends to the stratospheric level that he has been offering until now, he can fight for the position. The big question is whether Xavi will give him the keys to the goal for the Copa del Rey.
12 goals against in the group stage
12 goals conceded in 6 games is indefensible. Barça cannot afford to concede that many goals in so few games if their goal is to lead the group. It is noted that the problem of the UEFA Champions League is totally psychological, because in LaLiga they have only scored four in two duels.
You can’t give yourself so many chances.
Barça has granted many chances to be a match against Viktoria Plzen. The Czechs are one of the poorest teams in the competition and even so we have seen interventions by Iñaki Peña on many occasions. It seems that unit b of Xavi’s team is not so reliable in the defensive section.
