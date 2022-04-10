Eric Garcia
And that today he has committed a penalty. We have to start talking seriously about the level of Eric García. He is not an excessively charismatic defender, and in general he does not adorn himself in his actions, so he does not stand out too much compared to other defenders, but the level that he has been maintaining during the last games is worthy of this mention.
Xavi hits enormously with the changes
One more day the Catalan coach was right again with the changes. The entry of Gavi and Pedri was key for Barça to turn the match around in just five minutes. Since Xavi has been in charge of the Barcelona bench, almost every time the team has changed the face of a game it has been thanks to his details from the board.
Attitude in the second half
The attitude of the team in the second half has been spectacular. The referee has awarded three penalties in favor of Levante and Barça has still been able to turn the score around on two occasions and show that this team is made of the stuff that champions are made of.
very bad start
You can’t go into a game playing that bad. During the first 15 or 20 minutes, Barcelona was tremendously subdued by a Levante team that gave them a tremendous lesson in attitude. Xavi from the band tried to encourage and reactivate his team, who took too many minutes to show signs of life.
Another one from Lenglet
Last year he was already to blame for Barça receiving multiple penalties against him due to his individual errors. The problem is not attitude but lack of concentration at key moments. Barça almost lost three gold points for its resounding mistake.
