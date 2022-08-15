The Tigres returned to winning ways by beating Santos Laguna on the field of the Estadio Universitario. The group led by coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera were largely dominating and the goals fell via Sebastián Córdova (26′) and Luis Quiñones (55′).
Here we present the 3 errors and the 3 successes of the feline group,
Cordova Passes
One of the best players of the match was Sebastian Cordova. The Mexican begins to resume his soccer level and in this commitment he was seen sending dangerous balls to the pot, taking rivals off him and most of the balls passed by his feet to give them circulation.
The reward for the 25-year-old player came when at 25′ he got his goal after a rebound inside the area. Without a doubt, the player of the match,26
Once again one of the most notable of Tigres was the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman. The ‘Patón’ was attentive to the plays and at minute 41′ he made a correct square with his legs to stop the shot of the soccer player Juan Brunetta, who ended up drowning his goal cry.
In the second goal of the Tigres the Colombian Luis Quinones He took advantage of his speed to do damage. The coffee player did not give up the ball, and when he won it he hit it with power to beat the national team goalkeeper, putting the second of the night in San Nicolás.
Pizarro’s failure without a goalkeeper
Barely at minute 9′ of the game, the Tigres were presented with one of the clearest. In a corner kick the ball was loose to the Argentine Guido Pizarrowho let the opportunity go by sending his shot over the door when Acevedo was already beaten.
The striker and star of Tigres, Andre-Pierre Gignac, was inaccurate in the match. On several occasions he was presented with clear goalscoring opportunities inside and outside the area, however, the Frenchman ended up gorging himself on the ball and wasted important actions in the game.
The second half went unnoticed, which caused ‘Piojo’ Herrera to take him off the field at 76′ for Jordi Caicedo.
In the second half, in an action the Brazilian midfielder left his arm up and ended up hitting Fernando Gorriarán. At that moment the whistler Diego Montaño did not hesitate and immediately showed the second preventive card, expelling the player who will miss the Clásico Regio.
