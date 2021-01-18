Today marks the 68th anniversary of the death of a great comedian who earned a place in the memory of several generations, Jerome lester horwitz, the actor who played Curly in The Three Stooges.

All the affection that the public gave him was an incentive for his hard and short life. He was born on October 22, 1903, in Brooklyn, New York, and was the youngest of five children in a Lithuanian-Jewish family.

In a way, Jerome grew up in the artistic shadow of his older brothers, comedian Moe Howard and stage actor, Shemp Howard. That is why Jerome devoted himself to studying and sports, especially basketball, and at the age of twelve he accidentally shot himself in the leg. Something that left him a limp forever.

Greats of good humor Curly, Larry and Moe, three of the six crackpots who made up the popular comedy. Photo / file

This accident also had another consequence for Jerome: it left him unable to dance, one of his passions. Something that saddened him as much as Ted Hearley, head of the group where his brothers worked, never paid attention to him as an artist.

However, when Shemp left the group to take on classical plays, Moe asked Jerome to take his place and requested only one condition: shave the mustache and shave. Jerome accepted and from that moment they christened him Curly.

When Curly met success with The Three Stooges

After joining the group, Curly was not only recognized, at the same time he began to experience aspects derived from success and his personal problems began.

Divorced from his first wife Julia Rosenthal, Curly did not have a good time at all with his new look, which, according to him, together with the limping woman, was a real woman repellent.

The three stooges in full swing. Popularity didn’t hold back Curly, the most complicated of the three comedians. Photo / Archive

Then his alcoholism began, something that interfered with his work as an actor.. In 1937 he had a partner again and married Elaine Ackerman, with whom he had his first daughter, Marilyn. In spite of everything, Elaine Curly did not have a good time.

High alcohol consumption began to take its toll on Curly, she was diagnosed with hypertension and she gained so much weight that she began to pass out on recordings. On one of those days he fell and had a stroke in his eye.

While recovering from that fall, he contracted his third marriage to Marion Buxbaum, which was also short-lived. At that time, Curly had great difficulty memorizing the texts for the scenes and also had a hard time moving.

May 6, 1946 had a stroke while filming the short number 97 Half-Wits Holiday. Curly was left weak and speech impaired, and despite this he met Valerie Newman, who accompanied him during the last years of his life.

In 1948 they had a daughter named Janie and two years later he had a stroke again that left him partially paralyzed and confined for life to a wheelchair. Curly was so deteriorated that the doctors considered it best to confine him to a mental institute.

However, his family avoided confining him to hospice and he was transferred to the Baldy View Sanitarium in San Gabriel, California. There on January 18, 1952, he died of a massive cerebral hemorrhage, at the age of 48. Despite various harsh aspects of his life, his work continues in the memory of several generations. And every so often, he is seen again on television while on YouTube his videos have thousands of views.