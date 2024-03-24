Monterrey is having a great tournament, in addition to being solid in CONCACAF, however, the club's board of directors is already working on assembling the squad thinking about the summer market, where they intend to sign star players from the European continent, which is why for which the management moved in recent days to those parts of the world to sound out three specific players.
United's eternal promise, Anthony was signed by the Premier League club with the idea that he could become a legend, but he has never ended up breaking out, after almost a decade with the institution, he is not remembered for having a good season. The Frenchman ends his contract with the English in the summer and is a strong option in free agency.
Legend of Mocaco and Ligue 1, being one of the best scorers in the history of the competition. Ben Yedder, like Martial, ends his contract in the summer and at the striker's wish, he would not renew with the Monegasque team. Thus, in Monterrey they consider that an attacker of his style, because in addition to being someone with plenty of goals, he has a lot of generation, he can be a great duo with Brandon Vázquez.
The last and most distant is Raúl Jiménez, the player is completely liked by the board, in addition to the fact that if he would not occupy a foreign position, financially there are conditions to buy his letter and cover his salary, however, there is a significant obstacle, his desire to return to America.
In any case, Azteca Deportes affirms that to close the signing of any of these stars, Monterrey must free itself from Rodrigo Aguirre or close the million-dollar sale of Berterame to Europe.
